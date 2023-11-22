Salesforce India Logs Over ₹6,000 Cr Revenue In FY23, To Expand Footprint |

Enterprise software major Salesforce's India operations saw total revenue rise over 50 per cent to over Rs 6,000.3 crore in FY23, from the previous fiscal year, the company said.

Salesforce also announced an expansion of its Bengaluru office presence. Earlier this year, the company announced the expansion of its flagship Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

"At the forefront of the AI revolution, we are also brilliantly positioned to deepen India's reputation as a global tech leader. Salesforce is committed to investing in the region, unlocking local opportunities and, in turn, helping to transform businesses globally," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

"I've no doubt that we will continue to deliver here. I look forward to the next phase of our exciting journey," she added.

Office Expansion in Bengaluru and Continued Hiring Across Multiple Roles

Salesforce has 10,000 employees in India, across sites in Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well as Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, and Jaipur.

The company plans to expand its office presence in Bengaluru and continues to hire in India for roles across technology and product, sales, business support and customer success. Leading Indian businesses such as TVS Motor, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, are turning to Salesforce to help them create digital strategies that will increase productivity and drive efficiency.

Salesforce's growth in India is also supported by an extensive ecosystem of established strategic partners, startups and over 2 million Salesforce developers.

"India is a key market for Salesforce. We are fully focused on supporting India's economic growth through our role as a trusted digital advisor to businesses up and down the country," said Bhattacharya.

This year, Salesforce has also made grants of $1.1 million to five NGOs across India.