Mumbai: Central Railway Achieves 39.91% Increase In Scrap Sales, Exceeding Revenue Target

The Central Railway (CR) has reported a 39.91 per cent increase in scrap sales over the proportionate target for the period up to October.

"The zero-scrap mission, aimed at eliminating scrap materials from every division, workshop, and shed, has seen notable success,” said an official of the Central Railway.

The railway authority has identified and disposed of various types of scrap, including overaged locos, diesel surplus locos, unoperational rail lines, and overaged or accidental locos/coaches. These proactive measures have not only contributed to a clutter-free railway infrastructure but have also turned scrap into revenue.

“Till last month, the Central Railway has made Rs 223.85 crore in scrap sales, surpassing the proportionate sale target of Rs 160 crore. The revenue generated in the month of October alone reached Rs 30.40 crore,” said the Central Railway official.

The accomplishment is attributed to the sale of 15,950 metric tonne of rails, 13 locomotives, 203 coaches, and 113 wagons, which includes the sale of the narrow gauge line in the Bhusawal division.

The results not only demonstrate effective resource management but also position the Central Railway to surpass the railway board target of Rs300 crores for the fiscal year 2023-24, added the official.

