SAIL stands strong with the nation, supplying more than 1100 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen per day

Steel Authority of India, one of the largest domestic steel producers, has been enhancing its capabilities to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the country. The daily delivery of LMO from its integrated steel plants situated at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Rourkela (Odisha), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Durgapur and Burnpur (West Bengal) has been increased from a level of about 500 Metric Tonnes (MT) in the 2nd week of April to more than 1100 MT per day currently. The company, standing strong with the nation, has so far supplied around 50,000 MT of LMO. In the month of April, 2021, SAIL has delivered more than 17500 MT LMO to 15 states across the country including the states in which the plants are located.

Till date, 14 nos. of “Oxygen Express” carrying more than 950 MT LMO have been loaded for various parts of the county from SAIL plants at Bokaro, Rourkela and Durgapur. SAIL plants have also received tankers, which have been airlifted and after loading have moved to their destinations by road and rail.