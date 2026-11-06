Sai Life Sciences Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 17% To ₹98 Crore, Revenue Surges 23% As Company Invests ₹621 Crore In Expansion

Sai Life Sciences |

Mumbai: Sai Life Sciences reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹98 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, supported by healthy revenue growth and expanding pharmaceutical research and manufacturing operations. Revenue from operations climbed 23 per cent to ₹659 crore, compared with ₹537 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Revenue Growth

Sai Life Sciences recorded strong topline growth during Q2 FY27, with revenue increasing by ₹122 crore over the year-ago quarter. The performance reflected continued business momentum across the company's pharmaceutical services operations.

EBITDA Performance

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 20 per cent to ₹187 crore from ₹156 crore in Q2 FY26. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 28 per cent from 29 per cent a year earlier. The profit after tax margin also narrowed to 15 per cent from 16 per cent.

Half-Year Results

For the first six months of FY27, Sai Life Sciences reported revenue of ₹1,213 crore, registering 17 per cent growth from ₹1,034 crore in the corresponding period last year. Half-yearly profit after tax rose 19 per cent to ₹172 crore, compared with ₹144 crore previously.

Expansion Investment

Chief Financial Officer Siva Chittor said the company incurred capital expenditure of ₹621 crore during the first half of FY27. The investment was directed towards expanding manufacturing capacity and strengthening operational capabilities.

Customer Relationships

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Krishna Kanumuri highlighted the changing nature of customer engagements. According to him, relationships are progressing beyond individual projects towards broader partnerships covering drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

Business Outlook

The quarterly results highlighted revenue growth alongside increased investment in future capabilities. Investors will monitor operating margins, capacity expansion and customer engagement trends as the company advances its growth plans.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.