Sacheerome IPO Day 2: Subscription Soars Over 10 Times, GMP Signals Strong Listing Gains

Sacheerome IPO received 10.61 times subscription on Day 2. |

Mumbai: The Sacheerome Limited IPO, which opened for public subscription on June 9, 2025, has received strong interest. By 10:14 am on Day 2 (June 10), the Rs 102 crore issue was subscribed 10.61 times. A total of 4.26 crore shares were bid for, against 40.18 lakh shares available.

High Demand from Retail and NIIs

Retail investors subscribed 11.90 times the allocated shares. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 16.17 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed moderate interest with a 4.18 times subscription. The IPO had already seen a 7.46 times subscription on its opening day.

Price and Lot Details

The IPO price is fixed at Rs 102 per share. The minimum application size is one lot of 1,200 shares. This means retail investors need to invest at least Rs 1,22,400. Bids can only be placed in multiples of 1,200 shares.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Indicates Gains

Market watchers noted a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30. Sacheerome shares are trading at Rs 132 in the grey market, reflecting a 29.41% premium over the issue price. This suggests the stock may list at a healthy gain.

Company Background

Sacheerome Limited, founded in June 1992, creates fragrances and flavours for B2B FMCG clients in India and abroad. Its products are used in personal care, home care, food, beverages, dairy, wellness, and oral care segments.

IPO Structure and Key Dates

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 60.41 lakh shares, raising Rs 61.62 crore.

IPO closes: June 11, 2025

Allotment date: June 12, 2025

Listing date: June 16, 2025 on NSE SME

Key Parties Involved

Book-running lead manager: GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (Link Intime)

Market maker: Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.