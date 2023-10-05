In a bold and visionary move, Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of ZilBank.com and Zil Money Corporation, has announced plans to transform the small city of Manjeri into "Silicon Jeri," positioning it as a hub for technological innovation in Kerala, India. As a native of Manjeri, Sabeer Nelli seeks to leverage the immense talent and educational strengths of the region to create a world-class infrastructure for technology and innovation.

Existing Global Structure in Manjeri

One of the most compelling aspects of this vision is the already existing global structure that ZilBank.com has in place in Manjeri. The facility can accommodate up to 500 employees at any given time and has the capacity to scale up to 1,400+ personnel through multiple shifts. The infrastructure is of global status, equipped with world-class amenities, and is often referred to as the "Google of Kerala" among developers. "This existing facility stands as a testament to what Manjeri can offer. It's a precursor to what Silicon Jeri will become," said Sabeer Nelli.

Kerala: The Switzerland of India

Kerala, often described as the Switzerland of India by Sabeer Nelli, is known for its natural beauty, diverse populace, and social harmony. But above all, it is the wealth of highly educated and talented people that makes the state ripe for a technological transformation. "There is no shortage of skilled and educated people in Kerala, or India as a whole. What they need is the right guidance and world-class infrastructure, which we plan to provide in Manjeri," stated Sabeer Nelli.

The Legacy of Silicon Valley

In 1971, journalist Don Hoefler named a broad area in California, including cities like Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, and Menlo Park, as "Silicon Valley." This name was inspired by silicon, the primary material used in computer microprocessors. Today, Silicon Valley is a global heart for technological innovation, housing the headquarters of industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, Facebook and many more.

The Vision for Silicon Jeri

In the vein of Silicon Valley's groundbreaking legacy, Sabeer Nelli envisions a similar path for Manjeri. "Just as Silicon Valley revolutionized technology and business sectors, Silicon Jeri aims to become the center for technological innovation in Kerala and potentially all of India," said Sabeer Nelli.

According to Nelli, Zil Money Corporation is investing in creating a world-class infrastructure, similar to the established tech parks in the United States. Plans are underway for the construction of "Zil Park," a state-of-the-art technology park modeled after Apple Park in Silicon Valley. This enormous project aims to attract top talent and companies to Manjeri, providing a platform for innovation, research, and development.

A Strategic and Inclusive Move

"The concept of Silicon Jeri isn't just about high-tech companies or startups; it's about creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation, much like what we've seen in Silicon Valley," elaborated Sabeer Nelli. In addition to technology companies, Zil Park will incorporate educational centers, incubators, and recreational facilities, offering a harmonious environment for professionals and families alike.

Towards a Brighter Future

Sabeer Nelli's vision for Manjeri is not just an isolated project but a potential blueprint for other cities in Kerala and India. "Silicon Jeri can serve as a template for how small cities, rich in talent but underutilized, can transform themselves into global centers for technology and innovation," Nelli concluded.

About Zil Money Corporation

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilBank.com, is a leading provider of FDIC-insured business banking services and modern accounts payable & receivable platforms. With partnerships with Evolve, SVB, Sunrise Bank, and Texas National Bank, Zil Money Corporation is transforming the way businesses handle their financial operations.

