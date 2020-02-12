S Narasimhan appointed as Tata Trusts' chief executive

Tata Trusts said its trustees have decided to appoint Srinath Narasimhan as the chief executive of the Trusts with effect from April 1, 2020.

Currently, Narasimhan is the managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Tata Trusts said.

Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata group, including as the managing director of Tata Communications Ltd, it added.