CBDT questions why Tata Trusts registration was cancelled

Mumbai: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has questioned senior officials, who were involved in handling the case linked to cancellation of Tata Trusts registration till recently, seeking explanation from over the cancellation date to find out if there were lapses.

On October 31, the department had cancelled the registration of six trusts operating under Tata Trusts citing violation of norms applicable to charitable institutions.

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder in the group's holding company Tata Sons with 66% stake had last month moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) to challenge the tax department order on cancelling the registration.