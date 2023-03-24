RVNL declares interim dividend of Rs 1.77 per equity share for FY23 | Image: RVNL (Representative)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. 24th March, 2023 have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 1.77 per equity share of Rs 10 each (i.e. 17.7 %) for the financial year 2022-23, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 and 43 of the listing Regulations.

The record date i.e. Thursday, 6th April, 2023 for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed for the said purpose.

Interim Dividend payment will be completed on or before 22.04.2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 hours and concluded at 11.55 hours.