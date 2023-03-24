PowerGrid issues non-convertible bonds worth Rs 600 cr | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Power Grid Corporation of India informed that the Committee of Directors for Bonds, in their meeting held today i.e. on 24th March, 2023, have approved the raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXXII (72nd) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 600 cr, via an exchange filing.

The issue is by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e. till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV viz. “POWERGRID NM Transmission Limited (PNMTL)”.

The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.