 PowerGrid issues non-convertible bonds worth Rs 600 cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPowerGrid issues non-convertible bonds worth Rs 600 cr

PowerGrid issues non-convertible bonds worth Rs 600 cr

The issue is by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e. till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV viz. “POWERGRID NM Transmission Limited (PNMTL)”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
PowerGrid issues non-convertible bonds worth Rs 600 cr | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Power Grid Corporation of India informed that the Committee of Directors for Bonds, in their meeting held today i.e. on 24th March, 2023, have approved the raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXXII (72nd) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 600 cr, via an exchange filing.

The issue is by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e. till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV viz. “POWERGRID NM Transmission Limited (PNMTL)”.

The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Read Also
Karur Vysya Bank agreement with SBI Life Insurance as bancassurance partner
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Debt funds held over 3 yrs may lose indexation benefit, to be taxed as par with FDs

Debt funds held over 3 yrs may lose indexation benefit, to be taxed as par with FDs

Airtel 5G Plus is now available across 500 cities in the country

Airtel 5G Plus is now available across 500 cities in the country

PowerGrid issues non-convertible bonds worth Rs 600 cr

PowerGrid issues non-convertible bonds worth Rs 600 cr

Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe ahead of IPL

Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe ahead of IPL

Karur Vysya Bank agreement with SBI Life Insurance as bancassurance partner

Karur Vysya Bank agreement with SBI Life Insurance as bancassurance partner