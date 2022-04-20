Rural tech startup Hesa acquires digital market tech platform GullyBuy

Hyderabad based rural technology startup Hesa has announced its acquisition of GullyBuy- a digital MarketTech platform, based out of Pune.

By acquiring GullyBuy’s software and IP, that helps consumers with comparison of local/city merchants to buy products, Hesa will include last-mile sales enablement on its platform more efficiently, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2019, GullyBuy offers unique technology that simplifies local shopping experience through a digital marketplace that directly connects buyers and stores in neighbourhoods (gullies) across India.

The acquisition of GullyBuy will further strengthen Hesa’s presence in rural geographies and empower village level entrepreneurs (Hesaathis) to manage a powerful last mile e-commerce capability so end consumers enjoy a faster, smoother and simplified shopping experience, it said. Leveraging technology and its 32,000 and growing on ground workforce called Hesaathi, Hesa efficiently connects end-to-end business to the rural population at the doorstep for buying, selling, promoting, marketing, services and more. The robust supply chain and user-friendly API allows Hesa to create business and employment opportunities in remote areas.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder and CEO Hesa said, “We are excited to announce our first acquisition of GullyBuy. Its mobile first technology is aligned with Hesa’s vision of curating unique solutions for rural India. As India’s largest tech integrated marketplace that enables ease of commerce in rural India, the IP and software acquisition of GullyBuy, will further enable Hesa to execute and manage large scale operations.”

Swati Deodhar, Co-Founder, GullyBuy said “Our unique technology combined with Hesa's commerce platform will empower their strong network of rural entrepreneurs via new business capabilities. With innovative solutions for local stores, a segment that has been underserved by the digital economy, our objective together is ease of management for local businessmen with rapid scale.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:32 AM IST