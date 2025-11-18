 Rupee Weakens 8 Paise To 88.67 Against US Dollar, Equity Market Faces Selling Pressure Amid Global Trade-Related Uncertainties
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Weakens 8 Paise To 88.67 Against US Dollar, Equity Market Faces Selling Pressure Amid Global Trade-Related Uncertainties

Rupee Weakens 8 Paise To 88.67 Against US Dollar, Equity Market Faces Selling Pressure Amid Global Trade-Related Uncertainties

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 442.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. The latest government data released on Monday showed India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 billion in October on account of the impact of high tariffs by the US, while the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 41.68 billion, mainly due to a jump in gold imports.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The rupee weakened 8 paise to 88.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as equity market faced selling pressure amid global trade related uncertainties.A weak American currency, lower crude oil prices and some inflow of foreign capital into domestic stocks failed to support the Indian currency, forex analysts said.

They said investors are concerned about increasing import bills and widening trade deficit of the country. Also, traders were keenly watching the progress on the proposed India-US trade deal as well as the domestic PMI data to be released later this week.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and slipped to 88.69 level before inching up to 88.68 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a loss of 8 paise from its previous closing level.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Dip, Weak Global Cues Weigh On Investor Sentiment
article-image

On Monday, the rupee settled 7 paise higher at 88.59 against the US dollar.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 99.43.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.47 per cent lower at USD 63.90 per barrel in futures trade.On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 151.86 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 84,799.09 in early trade, while the Nifty went down 44.50 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 25,967.30.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 442.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.The latest government data released on Monday showed India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 billion in October on account of the impact of high tariffs by the US, while the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 41.68 billion, mainly due to a jump in gold imports.

FPJ Shorts
What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026 World Cup
What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026 World Cup
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
'Concept Misunderstood': VIDEO of Delhi Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Talking About Suicide Bombing Surfaces
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video
'That Scary Moment': Anupam Kher Meets Ajinkya Rahane On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Reveals Their Plane Touched Down & Took Off Again - Watch Video

The country's imports jumped 16.63 per cent to USD 76.06 billion due to high inbound shipments of the yellow metal, silver, cotton raw/waste, fertiliser, and sulphur.In September, the trade gap widened to USD 31.15 billion, the highest in over a year.While gold imports rose about 200 per cent to USD 14.72 billion, silver rose 528.71 per cent to USD 2.71 billion during October.Crude oil imports dipped to USD 14.8 billion in October from USD 18.9 billion in the same month last year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Weakens 8 Paise To 88.67 Against US Dollar, Equity Market Faces Selling Pressure Amid Global...

Rupee Weakens 8 Paise To 88.67 Against US Dollar, Equity Market Faces Selling Pressure Amid Global...

Sensex, Nifty Dip, Weak Global Cues Weigh On Investor Sentiment

Sensex, Nifty Dip, Weak Global Cues Weigh On Investor Sentiment

'There Is A Need To Harmonise Regulations Across Multiple Regulators To Reduce Friction In...

'There Is A Need To Harmonise Regulations Across Multiple Regulators To Reduce Friction In...

LIC Managing Director Ratnakar Patnaik Pitches For Exempting Life Insurance Sector From GST, Helping...

LIC Managing Director Ratnakar Patnaik Pitches For Exempting Life Insurance Sector From GST, Helping...

Government Imposes Import Curbs On Platinum Jewellery Till April 2026, Aimed At Checking Misuse Of...

Government Imposes Import Curbs On Platinum Jewellery Till April 2026, Aimed At Checking Misuse Of...