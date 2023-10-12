Rupee Rises 4 Paise Against US dollar In Early Trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee stayed on the upward track for the third day in a row, appreciating by 4 paise to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a weak American currency.

Subdued sentiments in the domestic equity markets and concerns over foreign funds withdrawal capped a sharp gain in the Indian currency, forex analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.17 and then traded between the range of 83.13 to 83.17 against the greenback. The Indian unit later traded at 83.14 against dollar, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 7 paise higher at 83.18 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, the domestic unit had gained 3 paise against the American currency.

Market participants are expected to remain watchful of the industrial production data for August to be released by the government on Thursday.

Simultaneously, inflation numbers for September will also be announced, providing insights into the country's economic health.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 105.69.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Thursday amid easing supply concerns and stockbuild of crude and gasoline in the US. Brent crude futures for November fell 41 cents to $85.41 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $83 per barrel with a loss of 49 cents.

Share market

The markets gained on Thursday with Sensex at 66,541.95, up by 68.90 points and Nifty was at 19,836.70 with a gain of 25.40 points.IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, Maruti and JSW Steel were the top gainers in the morning session whereas TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, PowerGrid and Airtel were amidst the losers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 421.77 crore, as per exchange data.

