Opening Bell: Markets Gain Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,541.95, Nifty Above 19,800 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets gained on Thursday with Sensex at 66,541.95, up by 68.90 points and Nifty was at 19,836.70 with a gain of 25.40 points. IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, Maruti and JSW Steel were the top gainers in the morning session whereas TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, PowerGrid and Airtel were amidst the losers.

Infosys, HCLTech, HDFC AMC, Angel One, Tata Metaliks, Anand Rathi Wealth, Facor Alloys, International Travel House, JTL Industries, Kintech Renewables and Videocon Industries to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Plaza Wires, a wire and cable manufacturer is set to make debut on the BSE and NSE today, with the issue price fixed at Rs 54 per share.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 393.69 points to close at 66,473.05 and the NSE Nifty rose by 119.60 points to end the day at 19,809.45.

Nifty Bank gained 172.50 points at 44,532.65.

Global markets

US markets continued on the upward trend on Wednesday post the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 65 points to end the day at 33,804.87, the S&P 500 rose 18.71 points at 4,376.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 96.83 points at 13,659.68.

The Asian stock markets continue to trade higher on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 433.94 points at 32,370.45, South Korea's KOSPI was up at 2,476.14 with a gain of 26.06 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 312.05 points at 18,205.15 and Gift Nifty added 19 points at 19,849.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Thursday amid easing supply concerns and stockbuild of crude and gasoline in US. Brent crude futures for November fell 41 cents to $85.41 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $83 per barrel with a loss of 49 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Thursday morning at 83.16 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 83.20.

