 Rupee rises 15 paise to 82.16 against dollar in early trade
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Rupee rises 15 paise to 82.16 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Early on Tuesday, the rupee advanced against the US dollar by 15 paise to 82.16 as the American dollar's decline and a bullish trend in domestic markets boosted investor confidence.

The domestic unit began trading at the interbank foreign exchange at 82.20 against the dollar before rising to 82.16, representing a gain of 15 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 82.31 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 102.59.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, lost 0.42 per cent to USD 77.79 a barrel.

In the domestic equities market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 113.76 points or 0.20 per cent to 57,767.62 points. The NSE Nifty index as a whole increased by 24.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,009.75 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 890.64 crore on Monday, making them net sellers in the capital market.

With inputs from Agencies.

