 Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 162 points, Nifty above 17000
Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, UPL, HDFC Life, and Coal India were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 162 points, Nifty above 17000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened on a positive note with Nifty above 17000.

The Sensex was up 162.64 points or 0.28% at 57815.62 and the Nifty was up 52.50 points or 0.31% at 17038.20.

About 1,023 shares advanced, 723 shares declined, and 89 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, UPL, HDFC Life, and Coal India were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ONGC, and Apollo Hospitals.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

