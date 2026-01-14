 Rupee Rebounds 11 Paise To 90.12 Against The US Dollar, Equities Edge Higher
The Indian rupee recovered 11 paise to trade at 90.12 against the US dollar in early January 14, 2026 deals, supported by softer crude oil prices (Brent down 0.47% to $65.17/barrel) and a marginally weaker dollar index at 98.90. Domestic equities showed resilience with Sensex up 34.81 points to 83,662.50 and Nifty gaining 14.15 points to 25,746.90, despite cautious sentiment over geopolitics.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from low levels and gained 11 paise to trade at 90.12 against the US dollar in early deals on Wednesday, tracking lower crude oil prices and retreating American currency overseas. Domestic equity markets also showed resilience even as traders stayed cautious, watching geopolitical developments and awaiting US inflation numbers that are expected to provide cues for the Federal Reserve's policy move, forex analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.26 and strengthened up to 89.94 level before trading at 90.12 against the greenback, 11 paise higher from the closing level of the previous session. On Tuesday, the rupee declined 6 paise to close at 90.23 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent lower at 98.90.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.47 per cent lower at USD 65.17 per barrel in futures trade. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex rose 34.81 points to 83,662.50, while the Nifty gained 14.15 points to 25,746.90. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

