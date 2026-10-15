Rupee Gains 31 Paise To 94.86, RBI Measures And Softer Oil Support Recovery

Rupee Gains |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 94.86 against the US dollar in early trade on October 15, supported by RBI foreign exchange measures, reduced spot dollar demand and the unwinding of long dollar positions.

The currency opened at 94.95 before strengthening to 94.86 at the interbank foreign exchange market. It had closed at 95.17 on Wednesday after gaining 19 paise.

Market participants said central bank intervention continued supporting the recovery, although external macroeconomic pressures could restrict further appreciation.

Read Also Rupee Gains 44 Paise To 94.92, RBI Measures Extend Currency Recovery

RBI Measures Ease Dollar Demand

The Reserve Bank’s interventions include a special dollar window for oil companies, reducing their need to buy foreign currency in the spot market.

Liquidity-tightening measures and the closing of long dollar positions have also contributed to the rupee’s advance, according to traders.

Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors, said the currency had moved through the 95.50–95.00 range, bringing 94.80 into focus.

He said a sustained decline in USD/INR below 94.80 could allow another 50–75 paise of rupee appreciation, with lower direct dollar demand from oil companies potentially supporting momentum.

Inflation Shapes Interest Rate Outlook

India’s wholesale inflation accelerated to 11.39 per cent from 9.92 per cent, while food inflation reached 8.66 per cent.

Alongside consumer inflation of 5.54 per cent, these pressures leave limited room for a softer RBI policy stance.

Pabari said expectations of rate increases over the next twelve months had strengthened. If implemented, tighter monetary policy could support the currency through favourable interest-rate differences and investment flows.

Dollar and Crude Oil Retreat

The dollar index declined 0.54 per cent to 101.99, while Brent crude futures fell 1.66 per cent to $104.30 a barrel.

Domestic equities traded higher, with Sensex at 73,157.43 and Nifty at 22,726.05 during early trading.

However, foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth ₹1,857.44 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data, keeping overseas equity outflows among the risks to sustained currency gains.