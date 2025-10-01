RBI Introduces Foreign Exchange Management Norms To Facilitate Seamless Payments For Exporters

File Image |

Mumbai: The RBI on Wednesday decided to ease foreign exchange management norms to facilitate easier payments by exporters, which include an extension in the time period for repatriation of forex earnings, to counter growing uncertainties in global trade. The Central Bank has decided to extend the time period for repatriation, from one month to three months, in case of foreign currency accounts maintained in IFSC in India.

This will encourage Indian exporters to open accounts with IFSC Banking Units and also increase forex liquidity in IFSC. The amendments to the regulations will be notified shortly, according to an official statement. In January 2025, the RBI had permitted Indian exporters to open foreign currency accounts with a bank outside India for realisation of export proceeds.

Funds in these accounts can be used for making import payments or have to be repatriated by the end of next month from the date of receipt of the funds. In the case of merchanting trade transactions (MTT), it has now been decided to increase the period for the forex outlay from four months to six months. This relaxation is expected to help Indian merchants overcome the challenges they face in completing their business transactions efficiently while maintaining profitability.

The amendments to regulations will be notified shortly, according to an RBI statement. The step has been taken as global uncertainties in trade are resulting in supply chain disruptions, making it challenging for Indian merchants to meet their contractual obligations in time, the statement explained. The RBI has also decided to relax compliance requirements for small value exporters and importers.

With a view to ease compliance for exporters/importers, especially of small value goods and services, it has been decided to simplify the process of reconciliation in Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) and Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS). As per the revised guidelines, bills can be reconciled and closed by an AD bank in EDPMS or IDPMS, based on a declaration by the concerned exporter or importer, as the case may be, that the amount has been realised, for a shipping bill, or paid against a Bill of Entry, for entries (including outstanding entries) in EDPMS/IDPMS of value equivalent to INR 10 lakh per bill, or less.

The revised procedure will also enable reduction in the realisable value of bills by AD banks based on such declaration. This measure is expected to reduce compliance burden on small value exporters and importers and enhance ease of doing business. The directions will be issued shortly, the statement said. With an objective to rationalise and simplify the regulations governing External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), the Reserve Bank of India has undertaken a review of the existing provisions under the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018.

Based on the review, a revised framework that provides for expansion of eligible borrower and recognized lender base, rationalization of borrowing limits, rationalization of restrictions on average maturity period, removal of restrictions on the cost of borrowing for ECBs, review of end-use restrictions and simplification of reporting requirements, is proposed to be introduced.

The draft Framework will be issued shortly. The RBI also announced the rationalisation of regulations for Establishment in India of a Branch Office or a Liaison Office or a Project Office or any other place of business. The existing regulations, which were issued by the Reserve Bank in 2016, have been comprehensively reviewed. The revised regulations are principle driven and enable delegation of more powers to AD banks and reduction of compliance burden, thereby further enhancing the ease of doing business in India. The draft regulations will be issued shortly, the official statement added.

