Wholesale Inflation Rises 11.39% In September, Six-Month High As Food, Fuel Prices Surge

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India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation accelerated to 11.39% in September 2026 from 9.9% in August, reaching its highest level in six months.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Oct 14, rising prices of fuel, food articles and manufactured products contributed to the increase.

The overall WPI index climbed to 112.5 from 110.8 during the period. Meanwhile, consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation increased to 5.54% from 4.83%, primarily driven by higher food prices, particularly vegetables.

Read Also Retail Inflation Rises To 5.54% In September As Food Prices Surge

Fuel, Food And Energy Prices Drive Inflation

Fuel and power recorded the sharpest price increase among the three major WPI categories.

Inflation in the segment rose to 25.85% in September from 22.93% in August.

Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation surged to 57.32% from 34.41%, while mineral oils inflation increased to 40.02% from 38.48%.

Coal and lignite inflation accelerated to 9.31% from 1.57%.

Electricity prices remained below year-earlier levels, with inflation at -0.43%, compared with -1.73% previously.

Primary articles inflation increased to 8.67% from 7.76%.

Within this category, food articles inflation climbed to 8.14% from 5.67%.

The broader WPI Food Index registered inflation of 8.66%, against 7.05% a month earlier.

However, manufactured food products inflation moderated slightly to 9.44% from 9.65%.

Manufactured Goods Inflation Rises

Inflation in manufactured products increased to 9.76% in September from 8.37% in August.

Basic metals recorded inflation of 16.96%, compared with 10.88% previously.

Chemicals and chemical products inflation rose to 16.74% from 14.30%.

Textiles registered inflation of 13.85%, while rubber and plastic products recorded 13.47%.

The ministry identified energy products, metals, chemicals and several manufactured goods as major contributors to wholesale inflation.

The September figures remain provisional, with the ministry reporting a weighted response rate of 83.4%.

The latest data come as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) evaluates inflation trends alongside economic growth.

At the Oct 7 monetary policy press conference, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasised examining core inflation and diffusion indices alongside headline inflation to assess underlying price pressures.