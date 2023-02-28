Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.64 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Tuesday, in anticipation of the release of significant domestic macroeconomic data, the rupee strengthened by 15 paisas to close at 82.64 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the central bank's intervention and lower commodity prices supported the local unit.

The local unit began trading at 82.69 against the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market and ultimately settled at 82.64, gaining 15 paise from its previous close of 82.79.

The rupee's value against the dollar fluctuated during the trading session, reaching highs of 82.63 and lows of 82.75.

The dollar index, which measures how strong the dollar is relative to a basket of six different currencies, increased 0.03 percent to 104.70.

Brent crude futures rose 0.75 percent to USD 83.07 per barrel, the global oil benchmark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 326.23 points or 0.55 percent to close at 58,962.12 on the domestic equity market, while the larger NSE Nifty dropped 88.75 points or 0.51 percent to close at 17,303.95.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,022.52 crore on Monday, making them net sellers in the capital market.