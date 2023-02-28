e-Paper Get App
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 282 points, Nifty around 17300 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 17300.

The Sensex was down 282.01 or 0.48% at 59006.34 and the Nifty was down 88.75 points or 0.51% at 17303.95.

About 1,683 shares advanced, 1,677 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC, and Tata Steel.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, power and realty up 1% each, while metal, oil & gas, healthcare and IT down 1-2%.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.

