During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.74 against the dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.72 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
On Monday, the rupee strengthened by 10 paise to settle at 82.72 against the US dollar as the American currency fell from its high points.

Foreign capital withdrawals and a flat domestic stocks trend, according to forex traders, dampened investor morale and constrained the appreciating bias.

The local unit started trading at 82.69 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market and ended up closing at 82.72, up 10 paise from its previous finish of 82.82.

The rupee's value against the dollar fluctuated during the trading session, reaching highs of 82.62 and lows of 82.74.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 103.90.

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for all crude oil, increased 1.05 percent to USD 83.87 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slid 311.03 points or 0.51 percent to end at 60,691.54 on the domestic equities market, while the larger NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56 percent to conclude at 17,844.60.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 624.61 crore on Friday, making them net sellers in the capital market.

