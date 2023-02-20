e-Paper Get App
Gold and silver prices drop in early trade

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,830 and Rs 52,100 respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices drop in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
On Monday, gold prices fell by Rs 120 compared to the last closing, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,830. Silver prices fell by Rs 100, with 1 kg currently trading at Rs 68,500.

The prices of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged and was selling at Rs 52,100, according to GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,830 and Rs 52,100 respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 52,250, Rs 52,150 and Rs 52,800, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 57,000, Rs 56,890, and Rs 57,600, respectively.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,500.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,700.

