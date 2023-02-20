Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down points, Nifty below 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 18000.

The Sensex was down 288.79 points or 0.47% at 60713.78 and the Nifty was down 97.15 points or 0.54% at 17847.05.

About 1,370 shares advanced, 2,118 shares declined, and 155 shares were unchanged.

Divis Laboratories, UltaTech Cements, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, and Hindalco were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Britannia, BPCL, and UPL.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

All sectoral indices other than auto and IT closed in the red.

The BSE midcap and smallcap both ended on a flat note.