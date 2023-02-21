e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar

The native currency experienced an intraday top of 82.73 and a low of 82.83 against the US dollar during the day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar | Image: istockphoto (Representative)
Follow us on

On Tuesday, the rupee lost 9 paise to end the day at 82.82 against the US dollar as the strength of the US dollar in international markets and a flat domestic equity market trend dampened investor optimism.

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise from its previous closing of 82.73 to end the day at 82.82 (provisional) on the interbank foreign exchange market. It had started the day at 82.76 versus the dollar.

The native currency experienced an intraday top of 82.73 and a low of 82.83 against the US dollar during the day.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, was trading 0.12% higher at 103.98.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842
article-image

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world crude oil fell 0.49 percent to US$ 83.66 a barrel.

The broad NSE Nifty fell 17.90 points or 0.1 percent to 17,826.70, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 18.82 points or 0.03 percent lower at 60,672.72.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 158.95 crore on Monday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

Read Also
Gold and silver prices fall in early trade
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank allots shares worth Rs 4.27 lakh to employees as stock options

Yes Bank allots shares worth Rs 4.27 lakh to employees as stock options

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar

HSBC cuts down staff bonus, while CEO gets 14% pay hike

HSBC cuts down staff bonus, while CEO gets 14% pay hike

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquires 2.03% in LIC Housing Finance

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquires 2.03% in LIC Housing Finance

NTPC Green Energy to raise up to ₹9,000 cr term loan

NTPC Green Energy to raise up to ₹9,000 cr term loan