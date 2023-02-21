Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar | Image: istockphoto (Representative)

On Tuesday, the rupee lost 9 paise to end the day at 82.82 against the US dollar as the strength of the US dollar in international markets and a flat domestic equity market trend dampened investor optimism.

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise from its previous closing of 82.73 to end the day at 82.82 (provisional) on the interbank foreign exchange market. It had started the day at 82.76 versus the dollar.

The native currency experienced an intraday top of 82.73 and a low of 82.83 against the US dollar during the day.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, was trading 0.12% higher at 103.98.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world crude oil fell 0.49 percent to US$ 83.66 a barrel.

The broad NSE Nifty fell 17.90 points or 0.1 percent to 17,826.70, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 18.82 points or 0.03 percent lower at 60,672.72.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 158.95 crore on Monday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

