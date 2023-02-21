Gold and silver prices fall in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices fell by Rs 120 on Tuesday, with 10 grams of 24-carat trading at Rs 56,830. Silver prices fell by Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 68,500 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 52,100, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 56,830 and Rs 52,100, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,000 and Rs 52,250, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,600 and Rs 52,800, respectively.

On Monday, gold prices increased little as investors awaited impending US economic data for hints on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory and a slightly lower dollar.

By 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,845.93 per ounce after plunging the previous day to its lowest level since late December. The price of US gold futures increased by 0.3% to $1,855.10.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 68,500, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 71,700.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $21.80 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.4 per cent to $929.53 and palladium was up 1.3 per cent to $1,517.87.

