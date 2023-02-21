e-Paper Get App
NTPC, Tata Steel, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Life were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 133 points, Nifty around 17900 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty around 17900.

The Sensex was up 133.08 points or 0.22% at 60824.62 and the Nifty was up 46.10 points or 0.26% at 17890.70.

About 1,182 shares advanced, 681 shares declined, and 115 shares were unchanged.

NTPC, Tata Steel, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Life were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

