Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a mixed note, with Nifty below 17850.

The Sensex was up 16.55 points or 0.03% at 60708.09 and the Nifty was down 1.90 points or 0.01% at 17842.70.

NTPC, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, Divis Labs, Power Grid, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, UPL, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Selling was also observed in the oil & gas, metal, healthcare, and IT names, while the sectoral declines in PSU Bank and Real estate were each 1%.

BSE midcap and smallcap stocks closed with slight losses.

