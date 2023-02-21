e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842

Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842

NTPC, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, Divis Labs, Power Grid, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a mixed note, with Nifty below 17850.

The Sensex was up 16.55 points or 0.03% at 60708.09 and the Nifty was down 1.90 points or 0.01% at 17842.70. 

NTPC, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, Divis Labs, Power Grid, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, UPL, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Selling was also observed in the oil & gas, metal, healthcare, and IT names, while the sectoral declines in PSU Bank and Real estate were each 1%.

BSE midcap and smallcap stocks closed with slight losses.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842

Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842

Wipro cuts initial salary offered to freshers by 50% after training period

Wipro cuts initial salary offered to freshers by 50% after training period

Gujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant

Gujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant

Jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 crore IPO

Jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 crore IPO

Indians can send money to Singapore using PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay

Indians can send money to Singapore using PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay