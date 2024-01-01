 Rupee Falls 6 Paise To Close At 83.22 Against US Dollar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Falls 6 Paise To Close At 83.22 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 6 Paise To Close At 83.22 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.18 and finally settled at 83.22 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 6 paise from its previous close.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Rupee Falls 6 Paise To Close At 83.22 Against US Dollar | Image: istockphoto (Representative)

The rupee started the new year on a weak note, depreciating by 6 paise to 83.22 against the US dollar amid a muted trend in domestic equities and dollar demand from importers.

Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range in the absence of global cues. Global crude oil markets were closed for New Year Day holiday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.18 and finally settled at 83.22 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 6 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 4 paise to settle at 83.16 against the US dollar on the last trading day of 2023.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.05 per cent up at 101.38.

Domestic Indices

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 31.68 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 72,271.94 points. The Nifty advanced 10.50 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 21,741.90 points.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On January 1, 2024; Sensex At 72,271.94, Nifty Above 21,700
article-image

FII

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,459.12 crore, according to exchange data.

Forex reserves

The forex reserves continued to rise for the third consecutive week, adding USD 4.471 billion more in the week ending December 22, taking the total to USD 620.441 billion, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had swollen by USD 9.112 billion to USD 615.971 billion, making the quantum of increase one of the highest in a week. In the week before, the overall reserves had risen by USD 2.816 billion to USD 606.859 billion. 

Read Also
ATF Price Cut By 4%; Commercial LPG Rate Reduced Marginally By ₹1.5 Per Cylinder
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Falls 6 Paise To Close At 83.22 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 6 Paise To Close At 83.22 Against US Dollar

Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,34,981 Units In Q3FY24

Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 2,34,981 Units In Q3FY24

ATF Price Cut By 4%; Commercial LPG Rate Reduced Marginally By ₹1.5 Per Cylinder

ATF Price Cut By 4%; Commercial LPG Rate Reduced Marginally By ₹1.5 Per Cylinder

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On January 1, 2024; Sensex At 72,271.94, Nifty Above 21,700

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On January 1, 2024; Sensex At 72,271.94, Nifty Above 21,700

Hyundai Motor India Hits 6,02,111 Domestic Sales In 2023, Records 10% Export Growth

Hyundai Motor India Hits 6,02,111 Domestic Sales In 2023, Records 10% Export Growth