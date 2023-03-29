 Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar
HomeBusinessRupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

The rupee finally ended at 82.31, registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.16

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, the rupee lost 15 paise to end the day at 82.31 versus the US dollar due to rising crude prices and a strong foreign exchange market for the US dollar.

Forex traders claim that fresh international money inflows and strong domestic equity sentiment prevented the local currency from falling further.

At the interbank foreign currency market, the local unit touched an intraday high of 82.23 and a low of 82.37 against the US dollar before opening substantially lower at 82.26.

It finally ended at 82.31, registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.16.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.02 per cent to 102.13.

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased 346.37 points or 0.60 percent to close at 57,960.09 points on the domestic equities market, while the larger NSE Nifty increased 129 points or 0.76 percent to close at 17,080.70 points.

The price of a barrel of benchmark Brent crude increased by 0.94 percent to USD 79.39.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) changed from sellers to buyers on Tuesday, purchasing shares worth Rs. 1,531.13 crore.

