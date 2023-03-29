Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 478 points, Nifty above 17100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17100.

The Sensex was up 478.22 points or 0.83% at 58091.94 and the Nifty was up 166.00 points or 0.98% at 17117.70.

About 2,139 shares advanced, 1,288 shares declined, and 110 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, and HCL Technologies were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were UPL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Asian Paints.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, capital goods, real estate, and metal indices were up 1-3%.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices added 1.5% each.