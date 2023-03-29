 Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 478 points, Nifty above 17100
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 478 points, Nifty above 17100

Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 478 points, Nifty above 17100

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, and HCL Technologies were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 478 points, Nifty above 17100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 17100.

The Sensex was up 478.22 points or 0.83% at 58091.94 and the Nifty was up 166.00 points or 0.98% at 17117.70.

About 2,139 shares advanced, 1,288 shares declined, and 110 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, and HCL Technologies were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were UPL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Asian Paints.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, capital goods, real estate, and metal indices were up 1-3%.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices added 1.5% each.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra Lifespaces transacts with Alliance Group for 9.24 acres at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces transacts with Alliance Group for 9.24 acres at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Tata Power receives Letter of Award of ₹1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India

Tata Power receives Letter of Award of ₹1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India

Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

Zee Entertainment settles disputes with IndusInd Bank

Zee Entertainment settles disputes with IndusInd Bank

Central Bank of India makes annual interest payment of Rs 54 cr on Bonds

Central Bank of India makes annual interest payment of Rs 54 cr on Bonds