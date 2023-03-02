Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.60 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Thursday, the rupee lost 11 paise to close at 82.60 against the US dollar as weaker investor sentiment was exacerbated by a stronger dollar in international markets and a flat domestic equity market.

According to forex traders, ongoing withdrawals of foreign funds added to the pressure on the local currency.

The rupee fell 11 paise from its prior close of 82.49 to 82.60 at the interbank foreign exchange market, where it opened at 82.57 against the dollar.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.54 and a low of 82.61 against the American dollar.

The dollar index, a measure of the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, was trading 0.25 percent higher at 104.74.

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for all crude oil, increased 0.53 percent to USD 84.76 per barrel.

The broad NSE Nifty fell 129.00 points or 0.74 percent to 17,321.90, while the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 501.73 points or 0.84 percent lower at 58,909.35.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 424.88 crore on Wednesday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also Gold price rise, silver remains busunchanged in early trade