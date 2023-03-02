Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 501 points, Nifty around 17300

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty around 17,300.

The Sensex was down 501.73 points or 0.84% at 58,909.35, and the Nifty was down 129 points or 0.74% at 17,321.90.

About 1,540 shares advanced, 1824 shares declined, and 141 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL, and Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance, and M&M.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors realty index up 2 percent, while information technology, auto and bank indices down 0.8-1%.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.

