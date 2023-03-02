e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 501 points, Nifty around 17300

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 501 points, Nifty around 17300

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL, and Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty around 17,300.

The Sensex was down 501.73 points or 0.84% at 58,909.35, and the Nifty was down 129 points or 0.74% at 17,321.90.

About 1,540 shares advanced, 1824 shares declined, and 141 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL, and Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance, and M&M.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors realty index up 2 percent, while information technology, auto and bank indices down 0.8-1%.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 501 points, Nifty around 17300

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 501 points, Nifty around 17300

Arshad Warsi and his wife face SEBI's action for misleading investors via YouTube

Arshad Warsi and his wife face SEBI's action for misleading investors via YouTube

Not inked definitive pact for $800-mln debt facility, says Adani Green Energy

Not inked definitive pact for $800-mln debt facility, says Adani Green Energy

Banks may be shut on all Saturdays as IBA agrees to 5-day workweek demand

Banks may be shut on all Saturdays as IBA agrees to 5-day workweek demand

Union Cabinet nod to sign contract with L&T for acquisition of three cadet training ships

Union Cabinet nod to sign contract with L&T for acquisition of three cadet training ships