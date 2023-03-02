e-Paper Get App
Gold price rise, silver remains busunchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,600, and Rs 56,290, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Gold price rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold price rose by Rs 170 in Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,290 and silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 66,800.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 150 to Rs 51,600, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,600, and Rs 56,290, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,650, Rs 51,750, and Rs 52,350, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs Rs 56,440, Rs 56,340, and Rs 57,110, respectively.

US gold prices were lower on Thursday as the dollar firmed.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,833.57 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT, after hitting a one-week peak on Wednesday. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,840.50.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,800.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,200.

