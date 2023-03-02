Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 12 points, Nifty above 17400

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty above 17400.

The Sensex was down 12.44 points or 0.02% at 59398.64, and the Nifty was down 14.60 points or 0.08% at 17436.30.

About 1154 shares advanced, 696 shares declined, and 97 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, TCS, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation.

