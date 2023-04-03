Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Monday, the rupee lost 10 paise to end at 82.31 against the US dollar as investor sentiment was dampened by a strong US dollar in the foreign exchange market and high crude oil prices.

The rupee fell 10 paise from its previous finish of 82.21 to 82.31 at the interbank foreign exchange market from its opening price of 82.44 against the dollar.

The domestic currency had intraday highs of 82.31 and lows of 82.46 against the US dollar during the period.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 102.58.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 5.28 per cent to USD 84.11 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the decision of OPEC+ to cut crude oil production led to a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, renewing inflation concerns.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which measures working conditions, increased from 55.3 in February to 56.4 in March.

Investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision and US jobs market report later this week.

The RBI's rate-setting panel began its three-day meeting on Monday amid speculation that the central bank might seek a 25 basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate, which would likely be the final one in the current cycle of monetary tightening that started in May 2022.

The wide NSE Nifty increased 38.30 points or 0.22 percent to 17,398.05 points, while the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 114.92 points or 0.19 percent higher at 59,106.44 points.

According to exchange statistics, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 357.86 crore.

With inputs from Agencies

Read Also Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in early trade