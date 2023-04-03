Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Gold price remained unchanged from the last close during Monday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000. Silver prices also remained unchanged, with 1 kg selling at Rs 74,500.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold traded at Rs 55,000, according to the GoodReturns website.
Citywide breakdown
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 55,000, and Rs 60,000, respectively.
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,600, respectively.
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,650, respectively.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,962.36 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.3 per cent to $1,980.10.
Spot silver shed 0.7 per cent to $23.91 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.5% at $986.39, while palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,461.80.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,500.
In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,700.
