 Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 114 points, Nifty at 17398
Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Eicher Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 114 points, Nifty at 17398

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note with Nifty at 17398.

The Sensex was up 114.92 points or 0.19% at 59106.44 and the Nifty was up 38.30points or 0.22% at 17398.05. 

About 2,692 shares advanced, 846 shares declined, and 121 shares were unchanged.

Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Eicher Motors were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, ITC and Infosys.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, auto and PSU Bank indices gained 1% each and realty index up nearly 1%, while selling was seen in the FMCG, metal, power, oil & gas and information technology stocks.

The BSE midcap index up 0.4%, while smallcap index rose 1%.

