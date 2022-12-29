Rupee dips 2 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee dips 2 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 2 paise lower at 82.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

Traders said the domestic unit traded in a narrow range amid softening crude oil prices and a weak dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 82.77 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.76 and a low of 82.86.

It finally ended at 82.82 against the dollar, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close of 82.80.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19 per cent to 104.26.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 61,133.88, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to 18,191.00.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.71 per cent to USD 81.84 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 872.59 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

