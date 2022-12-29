Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 250 points, Nifty around 18200

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, on the working last day of 2022, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note with Nifty around 18200.

The Sensex was up 223.60 points or 0.37% at 61133.88, and the Nifty was up 68.50 points or 0.38% at 18,191.00.

About 1,821 shares advanced, 1555 shares declined, and 140 shares were unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest gainers on Nifty, while the top losers included Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company, and UltraTech Cement.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Among sectors, bank, power metal and oil & gas indices rose 1% each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.