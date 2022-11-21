e-Paper Get App
Rupee closed 16 paise lower at 81.85 per Dollar

Indian stock indices extended their slump for the third consecutive session to start a fresh week

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File
Today morning, the Indian rupee fell as well. It opened at 81.85 per US dollar as against its Friday closing of 81.69. Indian stock indices extended their slump for the third consecutive session to start a fresh week.

Continued profit booking by investors coupled with an eye on the future course of monetary policy action by the US Federal Reserve weighed on the indices.

The rupee has relatively strengthened in most of the recent sessions against the global benchmark dollar as the US dollar index has weakened substantially. The latest weakening of the US dollar is a positive for other currencies.In October, the rupee, however, breached the 83 mark for the first time in its history.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at brokerage Geojit Financial Services: "The optimism driven by the recent decline in US inflation has run its course and the market is likely to wait for further data on the direction of US inflation and interest rates."

"So, this is the time to play defensively rather than taking risky shots at the goal. Cautious defensive games can be a good short-term strategy," Vijayakumar added.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said Asian share markets turned hesitant on Monday as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh Covid-19 restrictions in parts of China.

