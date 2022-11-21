e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex loses 518 pts to close at 61444, Nifty ends below 18160

Sensex loses 518 pts to close at 61444, Nifty ends below 18160

All sectors hit red except public sector banks. Oil and gas, information technology, electricity, and real estate indexes all decreased by 1% while the PSU Bank index increased by 1%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

The Nifty was down 147.70 points or 0.81% at 18,159.95 at close, and the Sensex was down 518.64 points or 0.84% at 61,144.84. About 170 shares were steady, 1462 shares have increased, and 2014 shares have decreased.

While the indexes for oil and gas, metal, information technology, power, and real estate declined by 0.5 to 1%, the PSU Bank index increased by 1.4%.

BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HUL and IndusInd Bank were the prominent gainers.

While ONGC, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries and HDFC were among the top Nifty losers.

Read Also
Sensex falls 463 points to 61200 in early trade; Nifty declines 129 points
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Donald Trump says not interested after Elon Musk restores his Twitter handle

Donald Trump says not interested after Elon Musk restores his Twitter handle

Sensex loses 518 pts to close at 61444, Nifty ends below 18160

Sensex loses 518 pts to close at 61444, Nifty ends below 18160

Jio says ‘Apologies' as football fans flag technical issue during FIFA World Cup 2022

Jio says ‘Apologies' as football fans flag technical issue during FIFA World Cup 2022

India imported 23.4 lakh tonnes of fertiliser amid crop loss in October

India imported 23.4 lakh tonnes of fertiliser amid crop loss in October

Hit by layoffs, tech among sectors most affected by labour shortage

Hit by layoffs, tech among sectors most affected by labour shortage