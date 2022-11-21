Sensex loses 518 pts to close at 61444, Nifty ends below 18160

Representative Image

The Nifty was down 147.70 points or 0.81% at 18,159.95 at close, and the Sensex was down 518.64 points or 0.84% at 61,144.84. About 170 shares were steady, 1462 shares have increased, and 2014 shares have decreased.

While the indexes for oil and gas, metal, information technology, power, and real estate declined by 0.5 to 1%, the PSU Bank index increased by 1.4%.

BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HUL and IndusInd Bank were the prominent gainers.

While ONGC, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries and HDFC were among the top Nifty losers.

