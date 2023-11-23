 Rupee Appreciates By 2 Paise To 83.30 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Appreciates By 2 Paise To 83.30 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Appreciates By 2 Paise To 83.30 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.30 against the US dollar, showing a rise of 2 paise over the last close. The unit had closed at 83.32 on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Rupee Appreciates By 2 Paise To 83.30 Against US Dollar In Early Trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee edged up by 2 paise to 83.30 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid a correction in crude oil prices and gains in local equities.

The US currency also weakened against its major global rivals which supported the rupee sentiment despite FII outflows, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.30 against the US dollar, showing a rise of 2 paise over the last close. The unit had closed at 83.32 on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.17 per cent down at 103.74. The greenback had strengthened on Wednesday after the Fed meeting minutes suggested a hawkish tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 23: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

Oil Price

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.45 per cent to USD 80.77 per barrel.

Domestic Indices

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose by 145.86 points or 0.22 per cent to 66,169.10 points in early trade. The Nifty50 advanced 48.70 points or 0.25 per cent to 19,860.55.

FII

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 306.56 crore, according to exchange data.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,091.56, Nifty Above 19,800
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Appreciates By 2 Paise To 83.30 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Appreciates By 2 Paise To 83.30 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Gold, Silver Prices On November 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 23: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 23: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,091.56, Nifty Above 19,800

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,091.56, Nifty Above 19,800

Mumbai: Special Court Orders Release Of Nirav Modi's Valuable Properties Worth ₹71.16 Crores to...

Mumbai: Special Court Orders Release Of Nirav Modi's Valuable Properties Worth ₹71.16 Crores to...