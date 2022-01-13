RSP supplies 2.9 lakh tonne of steel to Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana

Rourkela Steel Plant, an unit of SAIL, has supplied approximately 2.9 lakh tonnes of special grade steel to the mega lift irrigation project at Kaleswaram in Telangana.

The supplies included Boiler IS 2002 Grade-3 and high tensile grade E-300 BR plates rolled in RSP’s new plate mill and supplies is part of the SAIL’s endeavour to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The RSP has been making all-out efforts to fulfill the requirements of customized steel products for infrastructure projects undertaken all over the country, the reports said.

The Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project aims to irrigate around 37 lakh acres in the 15 districts of Telangana and the project will also be providing drinking water to several small and medium towns and cities of the state, especially to Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The 4300 mm wide New Plate Mill of RSP is equipped with state-of-art technology to produce a wide range of plates.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:14 PM IST