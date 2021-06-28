Rs 19,041 crore allocated to broadband to each village through BharatNet PPP model, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Rs 19,041 crore is allocated to broadband to each village through the BharatNet PPP model. This was announced keeping in mind the announcement made by prime minister Narendra Modi.

PM stated that the broadband connectivity will be provided to all inhabited villages in 1,000 days. During announment today, Sitharaman said out of 2,50,000 gram panchayats, 1,56,223 gram panchayats have been made service ready by May 31, 2021.

The government plans to implement BharatNet in PPP model in 16 states (bundled into 9 packages) on viability gap funding basis

In additional, Rs 19,041 crore has been provided for BharatNet, she added. A total outlay for the BharatNet PPP model will be Rs 61,109 crore including already approved amount of Rs 42,068 crore in 2017.

