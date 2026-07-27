RR Kabel Q1 Profit Surges To ₹205.2 Crore, Revenue At ₹3,168.2 Crore

RR Kabel’s Q1 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 205.2 crore. |

Mumbai: RR Kabel Limited reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 205.2 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a significant jump from Rs 89.7 crore in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations also saw a strong rise, reaching Rs 3,168.2 crore.

Financial Performance Overview

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 3,201.1 crore, up from Rs 2,071 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses for the June 2026 quarter were Rs 2,941 crore , compared to Rs 1,952 crore a year ago.

Profit and Expenses

Profit before exceptional items and tax for the quarter was Rs 260.1 crore, a notable increase from Rs 119 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 13.8 crore related to the statutory impact of new labour codes during the current quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 surged to Rs 18.14, compared to Rs 7.94 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS also rose to Rs 18.14 from Rs 7.94.

Segment Results

The Wires & Cables segment recorded a profit before tax of Rs 285.4 crore for the quarter. The Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment reported a profit before tax of nearly Rs 0, after an exceptional item adjustment.

Regulatory Context

The company noted that new labour codes, including the Code on Wages, 2019, and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, were notified by the Government of India on 21 November 2025. The impact from these codes has been presented as exceptional items due to their materiality and non-recurring nature.

Additionally, new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations for recycling non-ferrous metal scrap came into effect from 1 April 2026, though the online registration portal for EPR certificates is not yet operational.

Board Meeting Outcomes

The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The meeting commenced at 12:30 pm (IST) and concluded at 2:50 pm (IST) on Monday, 27 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.