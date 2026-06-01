RR Star Player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Orange Cap; GT Pacer Kagiso Rabada Claims Purple Cap In IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 season concluded with remarkable individual performances, as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada walked away with the tournament's most prestigious individual awards.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi captured the Orange Cap after a sensational campaign with the bat. The young opener amassed an incredible 776 runs in just 16 innings, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the season. His fearless strokeplay and consistency made him one of the biggest success stories of IPL 2026.

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The teenager dominated bowling attacks throughout the tournament, producing several match-winning knocks and earning praise from cricket legends and fans alike. His breakthrough season established him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket and a key figure in Rajasthan Royals' campaign.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans star Rabada claimed the Purple Cap after finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the season. The South African speedster picked up 29 wickets in 17 innings, consistently delivering crucial breakthroughs with both the new ball and at the death.

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Rabada's pace, accuracy and ability to strike in pressure situations played a major role in Gujarat Titans' journey to the IPL 2026 final. Despite GT falling short in the title clash, the veteran fast bowler's performances stood out as one of the defining aspects of their campaign.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru ultimately lifted the IPL trophy, Sooryavanshi and Rabada ensured their names were etched into the record books. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners showcased excellence throughout the season, capping off IPL 2026 with achievements that highlighted both emerging talent and world-class experience.