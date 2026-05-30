Shubman Gill Shares Emotional Family Hug After GT Books IPL 2026 Final Spot With Win Over RR | Video Goes Viral

IPL/X

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill shared a heartwarming moment with his family after guiding his side to the IPL 2026 final with a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

As the Titans sealed their place in the title clash, celebrations erupted both on and off the field. While teammates embraced and fans cheered in the stands, it was Gill’s emotional interaction with his family that captured the attention of cricket fans across social media.

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Shortly after the match concluded, cameras spotted the Gujarat skipper meeting his family members. Gill was seen sharing warm hugs and celebrating the memorable achievement with his loved ones, creating one of the most touching moments of the evening.

The visuals quickly went viral online, with fans praising the 26-year-old for sharing the special occasion with those who have supported him throughout his cricketing journey. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions as supporters highlighted the emotional significance of the moment.

Gill has been one of Gujarat Titans’ standout performers throughout the season, leading from the front with both his captaincy and batting. Under his leadership, the franchise has displayed remarkable consistency and resilience, overcoming several challenges to book a spot in the IPL 2026 final.