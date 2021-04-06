RPF Mumbai Division rescues 141 runaway children in last 12 months

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mumbai Division has rescued 141 children from Mumbai Railway Platforms of Central Railway stations in the past 12 months. These children have been sent to their respective homes and reunited with their parents. From April 2020 to March 2021, the Railway Protection Force of Mumbai Division has rescued 141 children, which includes 92 boys and 49 girls from the Mumbai Railway Platforms of Central Railway stations and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline. In the last five years i.e. since 2016 until 31st March 2021, 1874 children were rescued over the Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

Most of these 141 children came to the city without informing their families, due to some fight, or some family issues, or in search of better life or glamour. These children were found loitering in the platforms or near the railway stations. These children when they are found, the trained Railway Protection Force connects with the children, understands their problems and counsels them to reunite with their parents, thus playing an important role as a counsellor as they reach out to their worried parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railway Protection Force.

In one of the incidents, a 14-year-old, minor girl ran away from her Nagpada, Mumbai residence after her father scolded her, found fearfully moving around Sion Railway Station Platform around 12.30 midnight of 30.12.2020. RPF Constable S. N. Shinde along with RPF Inspector Sunder Singh Prajapati found this timid girl moving around. After enquiring with her, found that she ran away from home fearing her father, counselled her, took her to the RPF Police Station, Dadar. Later, the RPF officials’ in-coordination with the City Police united the minor girl with her worried parents. This is one of the many stories of Railway Protection Force of Mumbai Division reuniting the breakaway children with their families, thus bringing smiles in the face of the worried parents.